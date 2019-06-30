What a friend! Anderson Cooper recently lost his mother Gloria Vanderbilt to stomach cancer, so Andy Cohen visited him with his baby boy Benjamin, in hopes of bringing his pal’s spirits up.

“I brought Ben over to Anderson’s last weekend. I was like you need to be with a baby right now because he was obviously very in a rough spot,” the 51-year-old recently told Page Six. “And I think sometimes — I just thought — it would be good for him to see kind of new life and that might energize him a little bit. And I think it did.”

The CNN personality’s mom was 95 years old when she passed on June 17. The 52-year-old shared some beautiful words upon returning to his show Anderson 360 after her death. “Being able to spend those nine days and nights with her was a great, great blessing. They were the most extraordinary days of my life, and I’m very grateful,” he shared on the telecast. “Though I was holding her hand and her head when she took her last breath, it’s still a little hard for me to believe that she’s gone.”

The Watch What Happens Live host also paid tribute to his friend’s mom. “Gloria Vanderbilt was an amazing woman who lived a life filled with incredible peaks and impossible obstacles,” Andy shared via Instagram on the day of the icon’s passing “Through it all she remained eternally optimistic with a wicked sense of humor. In fact, Anderson’s iconic and infectious giggle comes from his mom. Sending Anderson all my love, and may she Rest In Peace.”

The best pals should expect to spend more time together, as they will be embarking on the AC2: An Intimate Evening With Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen tour soon starting with a show in Cincinnati. We’re really happy that the duo will be able to spend some time with each other — will be a great thing for Anderson!

