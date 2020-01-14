Reunited and it feels so good! Nearly a decade after they starred in The Help together — though without crossing paths on the big screen — Allison Janney and fellow acting legend Viola Davis have joined forces for Troop Zero.

“I did [enjoy it]!” the Mom star, 60, exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly at the L.A. premiere of Troop Zero on Monday, January 13, of working with Viola again. “I got to finally act with her too, which was a real treat for me because I was in The Help with her but I didn’t get to act with her [in it]. It was one of the most exciting experiences I’ve had.”

Michel Spingler/AP/Shutterstock

If anything, the time spent working with Viola, 54, just simply wasn’t long enough for her. “It wasn’t long enough!” she joked. “I wish I had more to do with her because she’s so incredibly electrifying to work with. It’s pretty awesome.”

“This character was fun too. I love a character,” Allison — who has won seven Emmys, an Oscar and a Golden Globe — explained of playing Miss Massey in the Bert & Bertie-directed film. “I love a challenge. I love taking on an on-the-paper evil character and making them well-rounded and even have you empathize with them a little bit.”

“Getting the accent down was a lot of fun. I love working on accents and just figuring out her backstory,” the beloved West Wing actress continued. “That was most of it for me. A lot of stuff I have to figure out that’s not on the page, but I have to figure it out in my own mind to make sense of who I’m playing. But it was enormously fun.”

In Tate Taylor‘s The Help, based on Kathryn Stockett‘s 2009 novel of the same name, Allison and Viola starred alongside an all-star cast including Emma Stone, Bryce Dallas Howard, Octavia Spencer, Jessica Chastain and Anna Camp. The film was nominated for Best Picture at the 2012 Academy Awards and won Octavia, 47, a trophy.

Troop Zero, which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, finally arrives on January 17, 2020.

