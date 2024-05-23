Ali Wong has a red hot career and tons of cash in the bank right now, but she’s getting a rep for being frugal to the point of being a tightwad – in stark contrast to boyfriend Bill Hader!

“Ali is gifted and multitalented, but she’s a little shell shocked from her divorce and made the sharp decision about two years ago to be extremely conservative with her money,” an insider exclusively tells Closer. “Keep in mind this is somebody with an absolutely huge following for her comedy and who can sell out multiple nights in huge theaters in every big city in the country.”

Ali separated from husband Justin Hakuta in April 2022 after eight years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in May of this year, five months after she initially filed. The former couple are parents of kids Mari and Nikki. Bill was previously married to Maggie Carey from 2006 to 2018, and the pair share daughters Hannah, Harper and Hayley.

Since Ali and Bill became an item, they’ve been spotted out in public together on a couple of rare occasions. She has an estimated net worth of $10 million, while he has an estimated net worth of $14 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“She’s great at making money but she refuses to spend it! Bill has also been through the divorce ringer but he’s been a star longer than Ali, and he loves to spoil his kids and even takes very good care of his ex wife,” the insider adds. “Bill’s kids are well aware of his star status but I’m not so sure Ali’s kids know their mom is rich and famous — she really insulates them from her wealth and popularity. She behaves like it could all go away tomorrow.”

In January, the couple appeared at the 2024 Golden Globes, sharing a smooch after she won the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series for Beef. Earlier this month, it was announced that Ali’s Residency at The Wiltern for the Netflix Is a Joke Fest added three more tour dates due to “overwhelming demand.”

“She’s sensible and frugal to a fault, even after her stunning awards sweep last fall for her Netflix show Beef,” the source explains. “Ali is an A-lister now and she just refuses to acknowledge that reality. There are assistants in Hollywood that live a lot more luxuriously than she does, and that’s crazy to think about!”