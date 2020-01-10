Even though Alex Trebek is currently fighting stage IV pancreatic cancer, he is not alone, as many people have been in his corner — and the Jeopardy! host is nothing but grateful for them.

“Just a big thank you for all the cards and letters and interest and prayers,” the 79-year-old told Closer Weekly and other reporters at the 2020 ABC Winter Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. “On Christmas day I took my family to the Lakers [vs.] Clippers game and I went over to speak to the broadcasters and I talked to Mike Breen who does the cover … he leaned over to me and wished me luck and he said, ‘Alex, you know there’s a terrific power in prayer.’ And I was very touched by that.”

While the iconic game show host is in a tough battle, he is still doing all he can to remain behind the podium at Jeopardy!. In fact, not only is he inspired when he sees his younger contestants, but he’s also all for watching them do wonderful things everywhere. “Always encouraged by the young people I see on the show and I’m encouraged by other young people I see out there also,” the TV personality gushed. “There’s a young lady right now who’s making quite a name for herself by upsetting a lot of people about the status quo, so yeah, young people are getting more involved, but they’ve got to get away from all of these things that you are shoving in my face, the cell phones.”

On March 6, 2019, Alex revealed to the world of his battle with cancer. However, even though all of the obstacles he’s faced and will moving forward, Alex can’t help but think how he wants everyone to remember him by.

“That he was the best kind of quiz show host in that he always seemed to be rooting for the contestants,” he told Closer and others at the same event. “He wanted them to perform at their best because if they did that would make the show a success and he would be able to enjoy the success of the program in that regard.”

We know Alex’s positive spirit will help continue to push him forward through all of this.