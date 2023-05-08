With countless rock and pop hits, it’s no surprise that Alanis Morissette has a whopping net worth. The “You Oughta Know” singer began her music career in the late ‘80s, earning recognition for her unique vocal style. Scroll below for details on how much money she earns.

What Is Alanis Morissette’s Net Worth?

Alanis has an estimated net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. From an early age, the songstress grew an interest in pursuing music, learning to play the piano and writing songs while in elementary school.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock for Pantages

The Canada-born star released her debut album, Alanis, in 1991. It was only just the start of her successful music career. Several more memorable albums followed, including 1995’s Jagged Little Pill. The masterpiece has since been turned into a Broadway stage production of the same name.

Alanis celebrated the 20th anniversary of the release of Jagged Little Pill in 2015.

“I love it,” she reflected in an interview with Us Weekly on the album in May 2015. “I thank sweet baby Jesus that I can actually perform these songs. There’s [a] timelessness to it for me that I can actually stand by these lyrics still. Thank God, because otherwise I probably wouldn’t want to.”

Is Alanis Morissette Married?

In 2013, Alanis married her husband, Mario Treadway. He is a hip-hop artist who performs under the name Souleye. She didn’t hold back from revealing the secret to their happy marriage.

“Flirting,” Alanis confessed. “Flirting is nice … dates, gifts and compliments. Anytime he says anything about me emotionally, like ‘Wow, you’re really nurturing’ or ‘really patient,’ that’s like full-blown sexy time for me.”

Does Alanis Morissette Have Children?

Alanis and Mario share three children. Their first child, son Ever, was born in December 2010. They welcomed their second child together, daughter Onyx, in June 2016. Three years later, the musicians were ecstatic after the arrival of their third little one, son Winter, in August 2019.

Since becoming a mom, Alanis reflected on how parenthood has changed the type of music she writes and records.

“Before children, before marriage, I would be doing a vocal and if there was anything in my peripheral vision I’d freak out and say, ‘I can’t focus,'” she told Entertainment Tonight in July 2020. “Now I’m doing vocals and my daughter’s on top of my head, I’m breast-feeding, there are doors opening and closing. ‘Where’s the puppy,’ you know? I’m doing vocals and writing and trying to eat soup … so, multitasking has been taken to a whole new level.”