There’s no shortage of siblings in Hollywood who have laid claim to fame in acting. Here they dish on their careers as well as whether or not there’s healthy competition for roles and how they support each other.

Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty

While Shirley has been in nearly 55 movies and Warren has made more than 25, these star siblings have never worked together! Still, Shirley, 89, has always seen her role with Warren, 86, pretty clearly. “I’m three years older and I’m protective,” she confides. “I like to remind him as often as possible that I am the senior here, so you’d better listen to me!”

Ben and Casey Affleck

Though he and Ben, 51, have each won Oscars, Casey, 48, insists, “There isn’t any sibling rivalry. I think we have very different, very individual career paths and have never really thought that way. He’s my brother, I only have one, and we’re very close.”

Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal

“In a weird way, I spent my childhood looking up to her,” says Jake, 43, of Maggie, 46. “I’m her little brother. It’s within my nature to always want to support her. I would walk through fire for her, but it’s also my nature to want to win. But we have moved passed that competition. I can honestly say that all I want is for her to win, and it fills my heart to watch her killing it.”

Lorna Luft and Liza Minelli

As the daughters of an icon like Judy Garland, Liza, 77, and half-sister Lorna, 71, bonded early on. “Born into what we were born into, we didn’t have a choice,” says Lorna. “But we made a choice to say to one another, it will always be the two of us.”

Oliver and Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell

They’re following in the footsteps of parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, but Wyatt, 37, Kate, 44, and Oliver, 47, have never stepped on each other’s toes. “We all have our little things that we do, and nobody tries to be bigger than the other person or one-up everybody,” explains Wyatt. “We’re not like that.”

Ralph and Joseph Fiennes

“It’s fun to have various members of the family join the trade,” shares Ralph, 61 — who saw four of his six siblings, including Joseph, 53, get into the biz. “Thankfully, some are smart enough not to get involved at all!”

John and Joan Cusack

“I think it helps to know another person in the business because everything is such an illusion,” confesses Joan, 61, who’s shared the screen with John, 57, 10 times, including 1989’s Say Anything. “So, it’s great to be able to go, ‘Oh, my God! This is how it really is!’”

Luke and Owen Wilson

After their start in 1996’s Bottle Rocket, Owen, 55, and Luke, 52, rocketed to stardom — and tapped into their family’s friendly competitive streak, which also includes big brother Andrew, 59. “People seem to want to hear about it,” admits Luke. “But really you just want the best for the other person.”

Rooney and Kate Mara

“I know conflict is more interesting,” admits Kate, 40, of sharing the stage with younger sis Rooney, 38. “But honestly, I just feel so grateful that we’re both living our dreams successfully and to be able to share that with someone you grew up with — it’s really special

David, Patricia and Rosanna Arquette

“I’m so proud of my family,” says Rosanna, 64, who led Patricia, 55, and David, 52, into their family’s fourth generation as actors. Yet, she says, “We don’t ever really talk about stuff like that. It’s too boring.”