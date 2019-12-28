The holidays can be very hectic, but in the end it is family that matters — and Kate Hudson decided to recover from the Christmas chaos by partaking in a coffee date with her brother Oliver.

“One of us got through Christmas better than the other,” the actress, 40, wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 27, while also tagging their podcast together, Sibling Rivalry. Fans were of course loving the post, as they rushed to the comments section to respond.

“Siblings love! I absolute love you two. Thanks for all the laughs and all of your awesome movies,” one person wrote. Another added, “Kate and Ollie!!!! Y’all are so fabulous.” Even fellow actress Naomi Watts chimed in, commenting on the A-lister’s looks.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Look at your gorgeous skin! You’re so beautiful,” she wrote. The famous siblings have been opening up about their lives during various episodes of their podcast. The duo recently recalled the time they learned Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were going to welcome their first child together.

“One Christmas, Santa leaves a little present and we all see it,” the Almost Famous star said in November. “It was in the chimney. There were sleigh tracks going off of the roof. Blitzen’s bells had come off of his neck and they were laying in the snow on the roof and then stuck in the chimney was a present that got left behind,” Oliver chimed in.

Bei/Shutterstock

“We open the present from Santa because we didn’t know what it was and it was a little onesie. And we were like, ‘What does this mean?’ Cut to, mom and pa were pregnant,” the Weight Watchers ambassador continued on the podcast. “It was a great way to kind of slip it in there with the kids that there might be a kid on the way. And mom and pa are preggers with little Wyatt. Wyatt Russell.” What a memory!

Little Wyatt is now 33, and has followed the same career path as his older siblings. He is best know for starring in Lodge 49 and the film, Overlord. It is quite obvious that this family is filled with a lot of love and talent!