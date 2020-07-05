Tune In Tonight: Aaron Hernandez’s Former Prison Lover Kyle Kennedy Speaks Out for the 1st Time on TV

Aaron Hernandez‘s secret prison lover, Kyle Kennedy, will address their alleged relationship for the first time on television in Aaron Hernandez: Jailhouse Lover Tells All.

“That was my right-hand man. We used to do everything together,” Kennedy reveals in the upcoming REELZ special, which premieres on Sunday, July 5, at 8 p.m. ET. “[We had sex] once or twice a week, whenever there was a good opportunity,” Kennedy alleges, adding that Hernandez was “the most loyalist person” he had ever met.

Their romance was more than just a fling. “I mean, the things we talked about, it wouldn’t even be believable,” he added. “He used to tell me he wanted to marry me. Anything I ever wanted in life, he would make sure it came true.”

Days after being acquitted of double homicide, Hernandez was found dead in his jail cell. His passing was ruled as suicide by hanging. The former NFL star was 27 years old.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).