A Family Favorite: Pearl Milling Company Eggnog Pancakes
Sponsored content in conjunction with Pearl Milling Company.
Serve this fluffy morning option that boasts an extra-special holiday twist!
Pearl Milling Company Eggnog Pancakes:
What you’ll need:
- 1 1/2 cups Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 1/4 cups prepared eggnog
- 2 eggs
- 3 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup milk, if needed
- Eggnog topping (recipe below)
- Holiday sprinkles (optional)
Instructions:
- Preheat griddle to 375F or heat skillet over medium-low heat
- In a large bowl, whisk together pancake mix, sugar, nutmeg and cinnamon
- Whisk eggnog, eggs and melted butter together and add to pancake mixture (be sure to stir until large clumps disappear)
- If mixture seems too thick, add milk (one tablespoon at a time) until desired consistency
- Let stand 1 to 2 minutes
- Pour 1/4 cup batter onto lightly greased griddle or skillet
- Cook about 1 1/2 to 2 minutes or until a few bubbles appear on surface and bottom is golden brown; turn, continue cooking 1 to 2 minutes
- Reduce heat to 350F if pancakes are browning too quickly
- Serve with Eggnog Topping and/or Pearl Milling Company Syrup
Eggnog Topping:
- Place 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar in bowl
- Add eggnog to make a sauce-life consistency
- Spoon over pancakes and top with holiday sprinkles (if desired)
Pearl Milling Company Pancake Mix, MSRP $2.30 – $2.80, pearlmillingcompany.com.