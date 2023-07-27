Changing your posture is as easy as making only a few tweaks to your daily routine! See five simple suggestions below.

Level Up: Certain ways of looking at your computer or phone can cause you to hunch. When scrolling on your phone, “elevate your arm or raise the phone so that it’s at least at eye level,” says Dr. Michelle Chi, a physical medicine specialist at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. When working on the computer, use a stack of books to keep your eyes “at the upper one-third of the screen.”

Limit Bending: “Bending down to do routine activities puts stress on your spine,” say the experts at Georgia’s Piedmont Healthcare. “Store items you use frequently as close to your waist height as possible. Place commonly used items on shelves or pegboard instead of the floor to eliminate repetitive lifting.”

Carry On: Per the Mayo Clinic: “Carrying a shoulder bag over a single arm can harm your posture — and not just because the weight of the bag bears down through the strap into your shoulder muscles. An empty bag will also cause you to contract your shoulder muscles and elevate your shoulder to keep the bag from sliding down your arm.” Try using a backpack instead.

Sit Out: “We sit all day,” explains Vinh Pham, author of Sit Up Straight. “[If ] you’re always sitting in the same position, your spine starts adapting to those positions and it starts to lose the ability to move well.” Ideally, you want to get up every half hour. If you can’t, keep feet flat on the floor and knees at 90 degrees to help with better posture.

Strike a Pose: Stretching can improve posture, and a good way to stretch is by doing yoga, say the folks at the University of Rochester Medical Center. “Yoga poses strengthen and open tight areas of the body like the shoulders and muscles of the upper back. This can help you keep good posture.”

Learn more about how you can improve your posture with the book Sit Up Straight, available on Amazon.