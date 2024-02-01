5 Indoor Plants for a Healthier Home and Longer Life

Developing a green thumb can add years to your life.

Spider Sense

“The spider plant is one of the most common and well-known of all houseplants,” explain the horticulturists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “[And] studies have shown that it is quite effective in cleaning indoor air by absorbing chemicals, including formaldehyde, xylene, benzene and carbon monoxide, in homes or offices.”

Perfect Pothos

According to the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians, research has shown that the pothos plant “can lower indoor ozone levels, which makes it easier to breathe and reduces your risk of respiratory ailments, as well as removes VOCs (volatile organic compounds — from household products such as paints and cosmetics) from the air.”

Simple English

“Nobody ever wants to think about the possibility of mold thriving in their home,” point out the lifestyle specialists at LifeHack. “Bringing an English ivy plant into your home can help you rest easy since it’s well-known to purify up to 94 percent of airborne mold particles that can trigger allergies.”

Love the Lavender

Per the experts at Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC: “Scientific evidence suggests that aromatherapy with lavender may slow the activity of the nervous system, improve sleep quality, promote relaxation and lift mood in people suffering from sleep disorders.”

Hello, Aloe

“Aloe is an easy-to-grow houseplant that has been noted by experts for decades to reduce skin inflammation,” says horticulturist Brie Arthur, author of the book Gardening With Grains. “The clear gel from the plant has been used to treat home burns, cuts and small skin infections.”