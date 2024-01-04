It’s that time of year when catching a cold is almost inevitable. However, eating right can boost your immunity and keep you healthy, so try these expert tips on five foods that can help fight off colds.

Soup It Up

“There’s a reason that chicken noodle soup is most people’s go-to when they don’t feel well,” says the Cleveland Clinic. “It’s typically more filling than plain water since it contains more calories, protein and vitamins. It’s also a good source of liquids and electrolytes.” And for an extra kick, add some garlic. It contains antiviral properties to help in your fight.

Bear Fruit

According to AFC Urgent Care: “Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits and lemons are rich in vitamin C, which works to boost your immune system and fight off colds. They also contain flavonoids, which have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce congestion and coughing.” Berries also have antiviral and immune-boosting properties.

Leaf Through It

Leafy greens like spinach and kale are excellent sources of vitamins, fiber and minerals,” explain the folks at GoodRX Health. “They are also rich in quercetin, a powerful antioxidant to give you a boost when fighting a cold. If the thought of eating a bowl of leafy greens doesn’t sound tasty to you while you’re having a cold, try putting them into smoothies.”

Tea It Up

Per the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center: “Green, black (ideally decaf) and herbal tea provide different types of immune supporting antioxidants. For an extra boost, steep your tea with a few slices of fresh ginger and add some honey.” Ginger soothes a sore throat; honey calms a cough.

Go Coconuts

“Staying well hydrated is extremely important and one of the most important things you can do when sick,” say experts at the University of California. “Not only is coconut water flavorful, it also contains glucose and the electrolytes needed for re-hydration.”