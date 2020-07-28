See the Complete 2020 Emmy Nominations List — ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘The Crown’ and More
It’s that time of year! The 2020 Emmy nominations are in and some of your favorite actors made the cut including Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman and Steve Carell. The awards show, which will be broadcasted on September 20, from Los Angeles, will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.
“I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” Jimmy joked in a statement on June 16 while referencing the coronavirus pandemic. Because of COVID-19, most awards shows this year had to have virtual ceremonies. However, ABC entertainment president Karey Burke shed some light on how the Emmys will commence amid the pandemic.
“There are multiple plans for an in-person ceremony and a virtual ceremony,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in June. “The producers and Jimmy have been hard at work on what those might look like. I have total confidence in whatever shape it takes, it’s going to be wildly entertaining.”
While everyone waits to see how that turns out, they can check out the list of Emmys nominations to see which shows could win the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. After a year of hard work, Jen, Olivia Colman, Sandra Oh and three more actresses are up for Best Actress in a drama series. Although it could be anyone’s game, Sandra already won a Golden Globe award for her performance in Killing Eve.
“Killing Eve was the right series at the right time for me,” Sandra gushed during a previous interview with The Sydney Morning Herald. “I really love the show, I like the style of it, I like the thriller aspect. I also like being able to play a character who is able to express not only a rainbow of emotions, but also a lot of depth.”
We can’t wait to see which actors and actresses will win this year.
Scroll below to see the complete list for the 2020 Emmys!
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Outstanding Reality Competition
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety/Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Mahershali Ali, Ramy
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Bette Midler, The Politician
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
James Cromwell, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Cherry Jones, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Drunk History
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Amy Poehler, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Bobby Berk, Queer Eye
Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef