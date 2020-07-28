It’s that time of year! The 2020 Emmy nominations are in and some of your favorite actors made the cut including Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman and Steve Carell. The awards show, which will be broadcasted on September 20, from Los Angeles, will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

“I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” Jimmy joked in a statement on June 16 while referencing the coronavirus pandemic. Because of COVID-19, most awards shows this year had to have virtual ceremonies. However, ABC entertainment president Karey Burke shed some light on how the Emmys will commence amid the pandemic.

“There are multiple plans for an in-person ceremony and a virtual ceremony,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in June. “The producers and Jimmy have been hard at work on what those might look like. I have total confidence in whatever shape it takes, it’s going to be wildly entertaining.”

While everyone waits to see how that turns out, they can check out the list of Emmys nominations to see which shows could win the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. After a year of hard work, Jen, Olivia Colman, Sandra Oh and three more actresses are up for Best Actress in a drama series. Although it could be anyone’s game, Sandra already won a Golden Globe award for her performance in Killing Eve.

“Killing Eve was the right series at the right time for me,” Sandra gushed during a previous interview with The Sydney Morning Herald. “I really love the show, I like the style of it, I like the thriller aspect. I also like being able to play a character who is able to express not only a rainbow of emotions, but also a lot of depth.”

We can’t wait to see which actors and actresses will win this year.

Scroll below to see the complete list for the 2020 Emmys!

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek