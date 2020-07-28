It’s that time of year! The 2020 Emmy nominations are in and some of your favorite actors made the cut including Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman and Steve Carell. The awards show, which will be broadcasted on September 20, from Los Angeles, will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston
 See Celebrity Couples Who Fell Madly in Love at 1st Sight

“I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” Jimmy joked in a statement on June 16 while referencing the coronavirus pandemic. Because of COVID-19, most awards shows this year had to have virtual ceremonies. However, ABC entertainment president Karey Burke shed some light on how the Emmys will commence amid the pandemic.

“There are multiple plans for an in-person ceremony and a virtual ceremony,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in June. “The producers and Jimmy have been hard at work on what those might look like. I have total confidence in whatever shape it takes, it’s going to be wildly entertaining.”

chet-hanks
 These Celebrity Kids Failed at Their Acting Careers

While everyone waits to see how that turns out, they can check out the list of Emmys nominations to see which shows could win the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. After a year of hard work, Jen, Olivia Colman, Sandra Oh and three more actresses are up for Best Actress in a drama series. Although it could be anyone’s game, Sandra already won a Golden Globe award for her performance in Killing Eve.

katie-holmes-blue-gown-met-gala
 So Stylish! See Katie Holmes' Best Fashion Moments over the Years

Killing Eve was the right series at the right time for me,” Sandra gushed during a previous interview with The Sydney Morning Herald. “I really love the show, I like the style of it, I like the thriller aspect. I also like being able to play a character who is able to express not only a rainbow of emotions, but also a lot of depth.”

We can’t wait to see which actors and actresses will win this year.

Scroll below to see the complete list for the 2020 Emmys!

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Outstanding Reality Competition

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Mahershali Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bette Midler, The Politician

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

James Cromwell, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Amy Poehler, Making It

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Bobby Berk, Queer Eye

Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef