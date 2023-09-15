Week of September 17 through September 23

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

If money is the topic of conversation, and there’s an urgency to get things locked down, don’t feel pressured to make a quick decision.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

With the full Moon energy in your relationship zone, love is intense. But don’t rush into anything, Libra. Wait and see what develops.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You are a smart operator, but teamwork is the key to success at work. Effective time management is crucial to get the job done.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

If relations between you and another are on solid ground, enjoy! If there are cracks, then full Moon energy can force you to deal with it.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Everything needs to fit around your work schedule right now. But stay flexible because things can change at a moment’s notice.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Discussions with someone about your home and love life can be passionate, but necessary to make decisions and move forward.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A monetary discussion can change your game plan but can also put urgency on what happens next. Remember, with chaos comes growth!

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars in your love zone indicates love is red hot passionate. An interaction can set the record straight with a money matter.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Regarding your life, everyone has an opinion. Do what feels right for you. And when it’s about work, do what brings in the dollars.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

If it’s long-term love you’re looking for, you could cross paths with someone destined to be in your life sooner than later, Gem.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Connections you make now can be beneficial in more ways than one. A home matter gets fast-tracked.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

When it’s about money, hold back on your opinions and let someone else do the talking.