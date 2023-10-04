Libra: September 23 – October 22

If you are waiting on monetary news, it can come through now. But don’t get involved in risky business — make sure it feels right.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

What you do next can set the scene for the future, so choose carefully. A social outing can be beneficial for friendships and money.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

When dealing with a work matter, don’t assume anything. And get everything in writing so there is no confusion.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

An opportunity can come through a friend. Get ahead with your work so you can act quickly, but be sure to know the facts first.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Mars in your career zone can make life stressful with deadlines. Be mindful to carve out some nurture time to help you to unwind.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You can turn your dreams into reality, but first you need to know what that looks like. Set goals, visualize your outcome, and dream big!

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Get ready for love as the heat turns up in your relationship zone! When it comes to true love, your heart will steer you in the right direction.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

An opportunity at work can get you thinking about making a change. Focus on career goals and the salary you want to receive.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

A discussion with someone can reveal how much you have in common. An exciting development at home can come through now.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Get out to socialize and network, Cancer! A new introduction can be life changing.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your dreams can come true if you eliminate negative thinking and stay focused on your desired result.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your creativity is at an all-time high now. When an opportunity comes your way, be ready.