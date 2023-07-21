Horoscope: Week of July 23 – 29

LEO: July 23 – August 22

Keep love real by staying in the present. Be sincere with your discussions and actions to connect with a lovemate on a deeper level.

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

Life is exciting and busy! Get ready to move with the power players and dealmakers. Time management is the key to keeping structure.

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

Be careful not to be too quick to accept an offer at work. Negotiate the best deal possible. Look out for yourself first, Libra!

SCORPIO: October 23 –November 21

A colleague at work can offer you a helping hand and present an opportunity for your consideration. Networking can open doors.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 –December 21

Your future looks bright! Kismet connections help you build success with work and money. Time spent on education can bring rewards.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

Life balance is the key to harmony and happiness; be prepared to restructure your life to achieve it. Be open for love.

AQUARIUS: January 20–February 18

July 26! Get ready to be romanced but be careful not to get stuck in memory lane. A discussion with someone about money can provide security.

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

Invest time and money in yourself to attract new opportunities. Don’t think small — dream big, anything is possible!

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

A work opportunity can give your bank balance a boost with unexpected cash just when you need it the most, Aries.

TAURUS: April 20 –May 20

Time for romance! Singles can meet their match, and couples can move their relationship to the next phase.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

A creative project needs a team effort — do what you do best and delegate the rest, Gem!

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

Success is on the way — be optimistic! Believe in yourself and that the best is yet to come.