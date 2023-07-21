It’s in the Stars! Your Horoscope for the Week of July 23 – 29
LEO: July 23 – August 22
Keep love real by staying in the present. Be sincere with your discussions and actions to connect with a lovemate on a deeper level.
VIRGO: August 23 – September 22
Life is exciting and busy! Get ready to move with the power players and dealmakers. Time management is the key to keeping structure.
LIBRA: September 23 – October 22
Be careful not to be too quick to accept an offer at work. Negotiate the best deal possible. Look out for yourself first, Libra!
SCORPIO: October 23 –November 21
A colleague at work can offer you a helping hand and present an opportunity for your consideration. Networking can open doors.
SAGITTARIUS: November 22 –December 21
Your future looks bright! Kismet connections help you build success with work and money. Time spent on education can bring rewards.
CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19
Life balance is the key to harmony and happiness; be prepared to restructure your life to achieve it. Be open for love.
AQUARIUS: January 20–February 18
July 26! Get ready to be romanced but be careful not to get stuck in memory lane. A discussion with someone about money can provide security.
PISCES: February 19 – March 20
Invest time and money in yourself to attract new opportunities. Don’t think small — dream big, anything is possible!
ARIES: March 21 – April 19
A work opportunity can give your bank balance a boost with unexpected cash just when you need it the most, Aries.
TAURUS: April 20 –May 20
Time for romance! Singles can meet their match, and couples can move their relationship to the next phase.
GEMINI: May 21 – June 21
A creative project needs a team effort — do what you do best and delegate the rest, Gem!
CANCER: June 22 – July 22
Success is on the way — be optimistic! Believe in yourself and that the best is yet to come.