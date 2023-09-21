Week of September 24 through September 30

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Passion and romance are nearby, but it’s up to you to make time for love! Don’t fill every moment of your calendar up with things to do.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Consider what you want, and then put action to thoughts to make it a reality. Remember, a change in attitude can change your life.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Don’t get involved in a discussion that’s destined not to achieve a win-win outcome. To attract love, show your vulnerable side.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

With money, someone you know can be responsible for a lucky break that has your name on it. Work is busy — get organized!

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A talk about money can put a smile on your face. For love, look for a soul connection. It’s important to nurture your relationships.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Romance is headed your way, Pisces. When it comes to money, a financial situation out of your hands can conclude. Stand by for more details.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Life never stands still, Aries! Be ready to embrace new experiences, but be careful not to take on more than you can handle.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

A last-minute development can rearrange your schedule, so be flexible and patient while things fall into place. Don’t assume anything.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

If there is confusion at work, and it’s none of your business, don’t get involved. Stay alert, as what happens next can work in your favor.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Your life is yours to live, so don’t allow family to interfere. Friends can come through for you now — don’t be too proud to accept help.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

At work, don’t get involved in a debate that does not concern you — stay on the sidelines.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

When it’s about honesty and fairness, take the high road, Virgo. The same goes for love