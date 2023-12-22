Week of December 24 to December 30

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

2024 is the year to reset your relationship with money and material possessions, Cap. When it comes to love, prepare to compromise.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your personal relationships are intellectually stimulating. Love can take you by surprise. And with work, be a leader and take control.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

In 2024 you confront your deepest fears, secrets, and unresolved issues, leading to significant inner transformations.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

A busy social life highlights romance, Aries. Expansive opportunities bring new connections with an interest in good causes.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20 This year greatly influences your career aspirations, providing breakthroughs and an opportunity to revamp your professional path.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Profound changes come from higher learning and push you outside of your comfort zone. Embrace a newfound level of creativity in life.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

This year’s primary emphasis is on spiritual development, forming deep connections, and breaking free from outdated patterns.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Love can show up in a surprising way. Look to broaden your social circle, establish new friendships, and pursue intellectual growth.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Love becomes more permanent. Set clear boundaries and make practical choices that support a healthy, happy relationship.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

In 2024, a positive mindset helps you delve deep into intellectual pursuits and express yourself more fully.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Invest time in nurturing meaningful emotional bonds with loved ones and a romantic connection.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Expand your horizons by exploring new career prospects and showcasing your expertise on a larger platform. You can be lucky in love, Sag!