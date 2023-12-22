Look to the Future! Get Your Horoscope for the Week of December 24 Through December 30
Week of December 24 to December 30
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
2024 is the year to reset your relationship with money and material possessions, Cap. When it comes to love, prepare to compromise.
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
Your personal relationships are intellectually stimulating. Love can take you by surprise. And with work, be a leader and take control.
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
In 2024 you confront your deepest fears, secrets, and unresolved issues, leading to significant inner transformations.
Aries: March 21 – April 19
A busy social life highlights romance, Aries. Expansive opportunities bring new connections with an interest in good causes.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20 This year greatly influences your career aspirations, providing breakthroughs and an opportunity to revamp your professional path.
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
Profound changes come from higher learning and push you outside of your comfort zone. Embrace a newfound level of creativity in life.
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
This year’s primary emphasis is on spiritual development, forming deep connections, and breaking free from outdated patterns.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
Love can show up in a surprising way. Look to broaden your social circle, establish new friendships, and pursue intellectual growth.
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
Love becomes more permanent. Set clear boundaries and make practical choices that support a healthy, happy relationship.
Libra: September 23 – October 22
In 2024, a positive mindset helps you delve deep into intellectual pursuits and express yourself more fully.
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
Invest time in nurturing meaningful emotional bonds with loved ones and a romantic connection.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
Expand your horizons by exploring new career prospects and showcasing your expertise on a larger platform. You can be lucky in love, Sag!