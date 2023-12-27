Life Is About to Change! See Your New Year’s Horoscope for December 31 to January 6
Week of December 31 to January 6
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
Your life is about to transform, so don’t resist change that can improve your life. Be prepared to move out of your comfort zone.
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
You’ll impress someone with your intelligence who can help you with money management. This is a great time for self-development.
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
At work, a positive attitude shows you can overcome anything. Broaden your vision, think big, and charge forward with confidence.
Aries: March 21 – April 19
New Moon energy indicates change at work. Get ready for action, Aries! Productivity is your key to success now, so get organized.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
At work, focus on what provides satisfaction as well as financial return. Less thought and more action are needed to move ahead.
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
A new start with money and other people’s resources gives you a sense of security. With relationships, communication is key.
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
You could be in for a big surprise with a secret admirer declaring their love to you. In a personal situation, be a leader, not a follower.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
You can achieve your goals but be careful that you don’t fill your day doing damage control and burn out. Focus on the big picture, Leo.
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
Go with the flow of life! Once the pieces start to fall into place it will have a domino effect of good luck. Romance is closer than you think!
Libra: September 23 – October 22
When communicating, say what needs to be said in a concise and soft way. Avoid drama at all costs.
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
With new relationships, look for people of substance who have a purpose in your life, Scorpio.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
Your career is operating in the fast lane; focus on your highest priority. Look for a new start with money.