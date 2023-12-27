Week of December 31 to January 6

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your life is about to transform, so don’t resist change that can improve your life. Be prepared to move out of your comfort zone.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’ll impress someone with your intelligence who can help you with money management. This is a great time for self-development.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

At work, a positive attitude shows you can overcome anything. Broaden your vision, think big, and charge forward with confidence.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

New Moon energy indicates change at work. Get ready for action, Aries! Productivity is your key to success now, so get organized.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

At work, focus on what provides satisfaction as well as financial return. Less thought and more action are needed to move ahead.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

A new start with money and other people’s resources gives you a sense of security. With relationships, communication is key.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

You could be in for a big surprise with a secret admirer declaring their love to you. In a personal situation, be a leader, not a follower.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You can achieve your goals but be careful that you don’t fill your day doing damage control and burn out. Focus on the big picture, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Go with the flow of life! Once the pieces start to fall into place it will have a domino effect of good luck. Romance is closer than you think!

Libra: September 23 – October 22

When communicating, say what needs to be said in a concise and soft way. Avoid drama at all costs.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

With new relationships, look for people of substance who have a purpose in your life, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your career is operating in the fast lane; focus on your highest priority. Look for a new start with money.