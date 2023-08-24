Week of August 27 through September 2

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

This is a perfect week to review your goals. Take stock of where you are, where you want to be, and devise a plan to get there.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The most fabulous love air for Libra is to fall in love with your best friend, which is possible right now. Life is busy; time to get organized.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

If you need to have a candid chat with a friend, be diplomatic. Looking for love? Aim for a relationship of stability and substance.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Get ready to turn up the heat at work, Sag! When someone offers you an idea, concept, or partnership, sit up and take notice.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your career buzzes with energy. Venus, the planet of connections, can put you in front of the right people for money-making options.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A change at home or in your love life can be just what you wished for. Let life unfold without too many expectations. Aqua.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You can breathe new life into a relationship now, but first, come to terms with the past. It’s also possible to meet someone new.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

There are new developments at work that can work in your favor. Be prepared to act quickly but listen carefully to get clear instructions.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

A situation at home can work out better than you think, however, you may need to work through a past issue to clear the air, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Get a system in place at work to be productive and focused. Enjoy love moments by being mindful and staying in the present.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

At home, go with the flow and see what unfolds. Spend time with people who support you.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Venus retrograde in your sign opens the doorway to get relationships back on track, both business and personal