Will Reeve Looks Just Like Dad Christopher During Outing [Photos]

‘GMA’ Anchor Will Reeve Looks Just Like Dad Christopher Reeve During Outing in NYC [Photos]

Good Morning America’s Will Reeve stepped out in New York City on Monday, December 18, proving that he is his late father Christopher Reeve’s look-alike. The Superman actor died in 2004, but the newscaster continues to keep his dad’s legacy alive.

“I feel it every day,” Will, 31, told Closer in November 2019 of feeling the spirit of his dad and his late mother, Dana Reeve. “Anyone who’s lost someone you love; you’ll get a reminder in ways big and small every day. I get a reminder in the way I live my life, by continuing to be my own person and have those moments when I say to myself, ‘Oh, that’s something my dad would have done.’”

Scroll below to see photos from Will’s recent outing.