Fans of Blue Bloods were devastated to learn that the police procedural drama will be ending after season 14. The hit series, which stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan, has some big things in store for its final season on CBS.

Why Is ‘Blue Bloods’ Ending?

On November 20, 2023, CBS announced that Blue Bloods was coming to an end after more than a decade on the network. The show depicts the NYC-based Reagan family who all work in law enforcement.

“For the past 13 years, it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” Tom shared in a statement, extending his “heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”

The news came as a major shock to many, considering Blue Bloods was the No. 1 primetime program and No. 3 broadcast drama with more than 9 million viewers during the 2022-23 season, per Entertainment Weekly. It’s also is ranked in the top 10 for series on Paramount+ based on minutes viewed, according to the outlet.

“I am sad that Blue Bloods is ending,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. “It’s an amazing show about family featuring a phenomenal cast. Friday nights won’t be the same.”

Previously, Tom spoke on the show’s longevity and what he hoped for his character in future seasons.

“I don’t think there is an end point,” he told People in May 2020. “I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older.”

Bobby Bank/GC Images

When Will the Final Season of ‘Blue Bloods’ Air?

Season 14 is scheduled to join the CBS lineup in early 2024. The show’s final installment will air in two parts. The first 10 episodes of the final season will begin airing on February 16. The show will go on a break for the summer before returning to TV with the final eight episodes in fall 2024.

“Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS’ legacy. It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base,” CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf said in a joint statement. “We’ll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table.”

Luckily for longtime fans of Blue Bloods, season 14 promises to have an ending that is worthwhile.

“We look forward to giving fans an exciting and emotionally satisfying final season, and we are forever grateful for their enthusiasm and loyalty over all these years,” executive producer Kevin Wade said.