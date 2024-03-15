Jelly Roll recently underwent oral surgery to help give him the smile of his dreams. The country singer opened up about his transformation and the reason he decided to get work done on his teeth.

Why Did Jelly Roll Have Oral Surgery?

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, was seen visiting the dentist in a TikTok video shared by his wife, Bunnie XO, on Tuesday, March 12.

“I’m at the practice, getting all my teeth redone,” he told the camera as he had a tube hooked up to his nose.

Bunnie held on to her husband’s hand as the dentist worked his magic during the procedure.

“I’ve had these same veneers for 20 years,” the “Need a Favor” crooner shared in the montage of clips. “I’m finally getting them replaced, and I’m getting some implants and getting some cavities and wisdom teeth pulled out. I’m doing a lot of s–t.”

When asked how he was feeling during the procedure, Jelly Roll simply responded, “Sexy.” The entire room erupted with laughter after the comment.

“I feel like I’m finally taking care of stuff. I want a pretty smile,” he said. “I had an ugly smile when I was a kid and people picked on me.”

At the end of the video, he was seen walking to the car with what looked to be gauze inside of his mouth.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Jelly Roll Also Expressed Regret Over Some of His Tattoos

Jelly Roll is known by most for being covered in tattoos. But the CMT Music Award winner expressed regret for getting inked up so many times.

“I regret 98 percent of these tattoos, 97, almost all of them,” he said in an interview with GQ on March 12. “Like core philosophies are rooted in my life when I was 17 and now, I’m 40, I’m like, ‘What the f–k was I thinking?’”

“I hate ’em all, I don’t know where to start. Maybe the baby smoking the blunt? Maybe that was a little bit much,” Jelly Roll confessed.

Not all of them were done on a whim. The Grammy nominee later revealed the sentiment behind the cross tattoo on his cheek.

“My most meaningful tattoo, as ​cliché as it is, is probably the big cross,” he shared. “It was symbolic of a change in me, of kind of a new beginning. Understanding that I need to bear my own cross and carry my own cross as the good book says. So that was kind of a constant reminder.”