Whoopi Goldberg revealed the secret to her weight loss transformation. The EGOT winner explained on The View that she has used the weight loss drug Mounjaro to slim down.

“I will tell you, I weighed almost 300 pounds when I made Till, and I had taken all those steroids, I was on all this stuff, and one of the things that’s helped me drop the weight is the Mounjaro –– that’s what I use,” Whoopi, 68, said during an episode of The View on Tuesday, March 19.

Whoopi portrayed Alma Carthan in Till, a biographical film released in 2022. When she first began filming the project the year prior, she explained that she noticed she had “put on” weight, leading her to try Mounjaro. Mounjaro is a drug used to treat adults with type 2 diabetes, which has also become a popular method for weight management.

“I just always felt like me, and then I saw me, and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s a lot of me,’” the Sister Act actress told her cohosts during the episode. Whoopi later talked about how her weight fluctuates, but she never lets people’s criticism about her appearance get to her.

“It’s never been an issue for me, because I don’t listen to what other people say about me, so it has never been a problem,” she told the audience, admitting that it might be “hard” for other people to do the same.

Whoopi finished off her thoughts with a sentiment about how her body has changed as she has aged.

“You have to take responsibility for yourself and see what’s going on with your body, and there’s nothing wrong [with taking weight loss drugs],” she told her colleagues. “Stuff happens, you hit a certain age and everything falls to the ground, you know you just pick it up put it over the back and keep it moving.”

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Moments later, cohost Sunny Hostin revealed that she also took Mounjaro to help her lose weight. She had gained 40 pounds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love to cook, and I found out I love to eat, and I was horrified by the fact I would have to come out on air, I was, and so I also took Mounjaro,” she told her cohosts and the crowd.

Sunny, 55, was told she had high cholesterol but has been able to get it back down after using Mounjaro.

“I used Mounjaro, and my cholesterol is 140,” the TV host declared. “Now, I feel better, I think I look better, and that’s what this is about for people.”