Singer Luke Bell was an up-and-coming artist on the country music scene before he tragically died at age 32. The Pima Country Office of Medical Examiner confirmed his death to Closer on August 30 after he was reported missing a week earlier in Tucson, Arizona. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late performer.

Who Was Luke Bell?

Bell was born in Wyoming but made the big move to Texas in his teen years to pursue a music career. He became a familiar face around the Austin area as he continued to play gigs at local venues. He released his self-titled debut album in 2016. Some of his popular songs included “Ragtime Troubles,” “Where Ya Been?” and “All Blue.”

After a stint living in Louisiana, Bell found his footing in Nashville. While he began to consider it home, he also got used to life touring around the U.S. The “Sometimes” singer documented his travels and performances after the release of his album on his Instagram account.

Was Luke Bell Married?

At the time of his death, Bell was not married. During a June 2016 interview with The Boot, the entertainer explained how he was focused on building his career in Music City.

“To be honest, I live in the day, and I count smiles. That’s it,” he said. “Listen, half the time, I end up drinking beer with my neighbors. Life’s not that bad. The downside, in some ways, is I don’t have a wife and kids, but at the same time, it’s pretty ideal right now. I just travel around to other cities and hang out with other people.”

Did Luke Bell Have Any Children?

According to multiple reports, the singer did not have any children. He did surround himself with friends who were also popular Nashville musicians throughout his career. Many of them posted tributes to the artist after learning news of his passing.

“Word just came down on the passing of Luke Bell and we’re heartbroken over the news,” country band Mike and the Moonpies wrote in a statement on their Facebook account. “I can vividly remember the first time I met Luke at Hole in the Wall over a decade ago, down to the clothes on his back. The man (and his music) left an impression. He was a real deal traveling troubadour out there on that lost highway. Do yourself a favor and put on some Luke Bell tunes tonight in his memory. Rest in Peace, friend.” Who Is Late Comic Gilbert Gottfried's Wife Dara Kravitz? Their Love Story

What Was Luke Bell’s Net Worth?

Several outlets estimated Bell’s net worth at the time of his death to be around $1 million. A few of his songs were featured on the Ashton Kutcher-led series The Ranch on Netflix in 2016. In the months before his death, Bell shared two videos on his YouTube account performing “Anytime” and “The Prodigal Son.” He released one of his last singles called “Jealous Guy” in January 2021.