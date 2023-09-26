Some of our favorite stars — including Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family), Parker Stevenson (The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries) and Pamela Sue Martin (Dynasty) — will be greeting fans for autograph and photo ops at The Hollywood Show at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel on October 6 and 7. “I’m looking forward to doing the Hollywood Show and spending a day with friends like Pamela,” Parker tells Closer. “These shows are always so sweet. Working in film and television, as I’ve done, you’re in a bubble — completely cut off from an audience response. So to do an autograph show where people come up and tell you amazing stories about how we might have connected in the past or what our projects have meant to them is really quite fun.” For more information and tickets, visit HollywoodShow.com.