Stephen Colbert has been noticeably absent from the TV lineup for the past two weeks. The Late Show host has been recovering from surgery and shared an update on his health battle.

Where Is Stephen Colbert This Week?

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert went on hiatus in late November after Stephen revealed he suffered a medical emergency.

“Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week,” he wrote in a message on Threads on November 27. “I’m sure you’re thinking, ‘Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?’ Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix. I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me. Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas.”

His scheduled interviews for the week included Barbra Streisand, Patrick Stewart, Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann and Kelsey Grammer. Viewers were left wondering when the Emmy-winning program would return with new episodes.

The following week, Stephen announced that he was once again postponing filming of his show amid his recovery. Scheduled guests included Mark Ruffalo, Nicki Minaj, Sara Bareilles and Sarah Paulson. There is no word on whether those guests will appear at a later date.

“I’m listening to my doctors and continuing to rest and heal,” he wrote in another post on Threads on December 3. “Thank you for all your well wishes and I’ll see you soon.”

When Will ‘The Late Show’ Return?

Stephen has not yet revealed when fans can expect him back hosting live episodes of The Late Show. Repeats of the program are set to air in its place as he is on the mend. The comedian has also taken a hiatus from posting content on his Instagram account, with his most recent post being on November 20.

In his time away from TV, his wife, Evelyn McGee-Colbert, and his kids, Madeline, Peter and John, have been by his side throughout his health battle. The Saturday Night Live alum has long had a close bond with his family.

“No one tells you anything about being a parent,” he explained in 2014, per BuzzFeed. “Here’s the thing, no matter what they tell you, they aren’t telling you anything, because you just can’t explain it, you know? You just can’t explain what it’s like to be a parent until you are a parent.”

He continued, “It’s like, poetry might get at it, but it’s such an experience, not an idea, that trying to explain it. … There’s no explaining it,” adding, “I didn’t know what to expect. But I think the most surprising thing is that, while it’s hard — it’s hard — but even the hard parts are just beautiful. Because they’re hard, sometimes.”