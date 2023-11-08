Good Morning America viewers have taken notice of Michael Strahan’s absence from the news desk, as the former football star has seemingly been missing from the morning broadcast since October 26.

In addition to being MIA from GMA, Michael also didn’t show up for the October 29 and November 5 broadcasts of Fox NFL Sunday, where he works as an analyst.

Why Is Michael Strahan Missing From ‘GMA’?

“Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters,” a spokesperson for ABC told Closer on November 7. “We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns.” A rep for Michael did not respond to Closer’s request for comment.

There were no specifics given regarding Michael’s personal matters or which family member is involved.

Who Is Michael Strahan’s Mom?

Michael has a close relationship with his mom, Louise Strahan. The journalist’s dad, Gene Strahan, died in 2020. The two had been married for more than 60 years at the time of his death.

Louise’s exact age is not known, but Michael celebrated her with a sweet birthday tribute in January 2023. “Happy birthday to my beautiful mom, Louise,” he gushed. “You have always been a steady rock full of love and hugs. I’m the luckiest man alive to call you my mom and I hope you feel as much love as you give on your birthday!! Love you, Lou!!”

Louise has always been supportive of her son’s career and was by his side when he was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in April 2023.

Who Are Michael Strahan’s Kids?

Michael has four children. With his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, he shares a daughter Tanita, born in 1992, and a son, Michael Jr., born in 1995. He also has twin daughters with his second wife, Jean Muggli. The twins, Isabella and Sophia, were born in 2004.

Who Are Michael Strahan’s Ex-Wives?

Michael and Wanda were married from 1992 until 1996. Wanda is an interior designer and decorator who owns her own home design company.

Following his split from Wanda, Michael met Jean and they tied the knot in 1999. Michael and Jean had a messy divorce that was finalized in 2006. Following the split, he was ordered to pay her a $15 million settlement, as well as $18,000 a month in child support for the twins. The pair’s custody issues continued until their daughters turned 18.

Michael was also engaged to Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy from 2009 until 2014 before they called it quits. He has been dating Kayla Quick since 2015, but the two mostly keep their relationship out of the spotlight.