In 1964, Tina Louise made her Gilligan’s Island debut as Ginger Grant, a beautiful movie star with fiery red hair. After the series came to an end in 1967, she went on to act in a number of other notable Hollywood films and TV series. Scroll below to find out what happened to her and see where she is now.

What Happened to Tina Louise From ‘Gilligan’s Island’?

The New York native began singing, dancing and acting as a child. Tina appeared in stage productions of Two’s Company and Broadway’s John Murray Anderson’s Almanac and Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? in the ‘50s. Her film debut came in 1958 when she starred in God’s Little Acre.

Pierluigi/Shutterstock

After studying with Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio, Tina nabbed the role of Ginger on Gilligan’s Island alongside costars Bob Denver, Alan Hale Jr., Jim Backus and more. The sitcom ran for three seasons on CBS before coming to an end in 1967, with all of the show’s castaways still stranded on the island.

Following her impressive portrayal of Ginger in the series, Tina chose not to reprise the character in the subsequent films. Instead, she pursued other roles in Hollywood, including playing Lola Medina in 1968’s The Wrecking Crew with Dean Martin and Charmaine Wimpiris in 1975’s The Stepford Wives with Katharine Ross.

Where Is Tina Louise Now?

Tina’s most recent acting appearance came in 2019’s Tapestry. These days, she loves spending time with her daughter, Caprice Crane, whom she welcomed during her marriage to Les Crane. The doting mom often shares photos while hanging out with her daughter and grandkids on Facebook.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Tina hasn’t shied away from reliving memories from her time on Gilligan’s Island over the years. To celebrate the show’s 55th anniversary, the sitcom alum took a look back at her iconic character.

“On this 55th anniversary of Gilligan’s Island, I want to say how wonderful it is that our show is still on the air after all these years,” Tina told Closer in December 2019. “I honestly feel like I have so many friends out there who just love what we did and what we shared and the joy we brought. I’m so happy to have been part of something that was so special to American television.”

In December 2020, Tina mourned the loss of her Gilligan’s Island costar Dawn Wells, who died at age 83 of complications from COVID-19.

“I will always remember Dawn’s kindness to me,” she wrote on Facebook in a tribute to the late actress. “We shared in creating a cultural landmark that has continued to bring comfort and smiles to people during this difficult time. I hope that people will remember her the way that I do — always with a smile on her face.”