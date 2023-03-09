Food Network personality Nigella Lawson captivated viewers with her grace and soothing voice in several of her popular series. After making a few appearances on Good Morning America in recent years, fans are waiting to see what the chef does next. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to her.

What Happened to Nigella Lawson?

Nigella’s career as a celebrity chef blossomed in 2000 after the premiere of her series Nigella Bites on the U.K.’s Channel 4. She branched out with several other successful programs, including Nigella Express, Nigella Kitchen, Nigellissima and more.

Her most recent series, Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat, aired on the BBC in 2020. In the years that followed, the English cookbook author served as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia as well as a judge on My Kitchen Rules.

Dan Wooller/Shutterstock

While her contributions to the culinary world have been exceptional, Nigella faced some tragedies in her personal life that she opened up about. She lost her mother, Vanessa Salmon, her sister Thomasina and her first husband, John Diamond, to cancer. The culinary connoisseur and the journalist were married from 1992 to 2001 and welcomed two children together, Cosima and Bruno.

“A loss doesn’t magically go away. The wound is always there, but it’s not as raw,” Nigella reflected on dealing with the grief in an April 2021 interview with People. “And it is not linear — you go up and down; some years can be harder. You don’t know why it is that you can be plunged into lowness or why some things don’t upset you.”

Nigella married her second husband, Charles Saatchi, in 2003. They divorced a decade later.

Where Is Nigella Lawson Now?

Nigella underwent a weight loss transformation over the past five years, showing off her new look during many TV appearances.

“I do yoga three times a week. I have to do something I enjoy, otherwise I wouldn’t do it,” she said during a September 2017 interview with Good Housekeeping. “The older I get, the more I realize I have got to do lots of stretching. So even if I’m not doing yoga, I make myself do lots of stretching.”

As for her recent business ventures, Nigella has continued to share recipes, blogs and cooking tips on her official website. After everything she has experienced in her career and in her personal life, the mom of two shared an important takeaway she has learned to live by.

“I suppose as you get older and you know you’ve had more dinners than you’ve got left, you realize that you can’t afford to waste the good things or the good times,” she reflected in a March 2022 interview with Good Housekeeping. “Life is too short.”