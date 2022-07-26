Tony Dow, who starred as wise older brother Wally Cleaver on the iconic 1950s sitcom Leave It to Beaver , is under hospice care and in his “last hours,” his son Christopher Dow told Fox News Digital on July 26. His manager had previously revealed that the actor had died at the age of 77 after a battle with cancer. “This is a difficult time,” Christopher told the site, adding, “Yes he is still alive but in his last hours. Under hospice care.” Scroll down to learn everything about his only child.

How Many Children Did Tony Dow Have?

The actor shares Christopher with his ex-wife, Carol Marie Theresa Marlow, whom he was married to from 1969 through 1980. Christopher was born on born on March 26, 1973.

Christopher Briefly Followed His Dad Tony Dow Into Acting

He played a “Young Wally,” a flashback version of his dad on the 1980s reboot, The New Leave It to Beaver, which followed the original sitcom’s family life with the children now in their adult years. In 1998, he starred in an episode as a 1963 version of Wally Cleaver and appeared again in 1989 playing a 16-year-old version of his dad’s character. He has no other acting credits on IMDB.com after those appearances and has preferred to live a private life outside of the Hollywood limelight.

Initial Statement on Tony Dow’s Death

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning. Tony was a beautiful soul – kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him,” his management team wrote in a since-deleted Tuesday, July 26, Facebook post. Gone But Not Forgotten: All of the Celebrities Who Died in 2022 “The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us. From the warm reminiscences of Wally Cleaver to those of us fortunate enough to know him personally – thank you Tony. And thank you for the reflections of a simpler time, the laughter, the friendship and for the feeling that you were a big brother to us all,” it concluded. Tony’s manager Frank Bilotta further confirmed the news of his death to USA Today.

When Did Tony Dow’s Cancer Return?

Two months prior to his death, Tony and his wife of more than 30 years, Lauren Shulkind, shared with fans in May that his cancer had returned in a tweet that read, “I have some very sad news to share with you. Tony has once again been diagnosed with cancer. He is taking this reality so bravely, but it is truly heartbreaking. We thank you all in advance.”