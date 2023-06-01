Former Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron candidly revealed he has been battling an illness. The TV personality opened up about his hospitalization and condition in a recent Instagram post. Scroll below for more details on his health problems.

What Happened to Tom Bergeron?

In May 2023, Tom shared on Instagram that his 41st wedding anniversary celebration with his wife, Lois Bergeron, did not go as planned. The Hollywood Squares alum explained how an unexpected illness forced the couple to change their initial plans.

“We spent our 41st anniversary yesterday at the @santaynez Hospital (great staff, btw) with yours truly being treated for food poisoning & a bruised rib (it’s a long story)” he captioned a photo from their wedding day. “Home & resting now & reminded again of how lucky I am that 41 years ago, she said, ‘I do.’”

Chelsea Lauren/WagmorPets/Shutterstock

It’s very rare for Tom to share details about his private life on social media. Many fans of the star took to the comments section to send well wishes on his road to recovery.

“Happy anniversary to you both,” one fan penned in a comment under the photo. “I hope you’re feeling better soon.”

Others shared their desire for Tom to be brought back as the host of DWTS once he gets better. He hosted the competition program from 2005 to 2019 before he was ousted from the show along with cohost Erin Andrews. The beloved duo was replaced by Tyra Banks.

“Happy anniversary!” another follower wrote. “Even though the producers don’t know it, they need to bring you back as host! Wishing you well!”

The Massachusetts native did not provide any immediate updates on his condition or treatment in the days that followed.

Is Tom Bergeron Returning to ‘DWTS’?

Though many loyal fans of the long-running program have held out hope for Tom’s potential return, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough were announced as cohosts for season 32.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as cohost,” Julianne said in a March 2023 statement to Variety. “The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of. The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros and the amazing cast on the dance floor.”