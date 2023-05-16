Dancing With the Stars cohost Alfonso Ribeiro revealed that his youngest daughter, Ava, suffered serious injuries in a scooter accident on May 11. She underwent emergency surgery following the incident and is now on the road to recovery. Keep scrolling for more details on her condition and treatment.

What Happened to Alfonso Ribeiro’s Daughter Ava?

Alfonso first opened up about his youngest child’s scary accident on May 12. On Instagram, he posted a photo of Ava’s injuries.

“Not the kind of day you want the day before turning 4,” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum captioned the post. “Just want to give a heartfelt thank you to @kareskinmd for the emergency service and procedure to help lessen the likelihood of scarring. So proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery.”

Courtesy of Alfonso Ribeiro/Instagram

In the comments section of the post, several of Alfonso’s DWTS castmates and celebrity friends shared well wishes for Ava after the accident.

“She is such a brave little one,” pro dancer Sasha Farber wrote in a comment, while Alan Bersten shared that he was “sending so much love.”

What Has Alfonso Ribeiro Said About Ava’s Recovery?

Alfonso shared further details about Ava’s injuries during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark on May 16.

“On Thursday, unfortunately, my daughter got injured and had to have emergency surgery,” he said. “So, it was a very stressful weekend. She fell and had basically road rash on her face and arm, and so they had to scalpel off all the skin.”

The America’s Funniest Home Videos host looked toward the little one’s recovery, adding, “It’s going to be a long process.”

In addition to Ava, Alfonso and his wife, Angela Unkrich, share sons Alfonso Jr. and Anders. The TV host is also a dad to his eldest daughter, Sienna, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Robin Stapler.

On ​ May 15, the entire family was by Ava’s side as she celebrated her 4th birthday in the days following the accident.

“Happy Birthday to my sweet Ava Sue. As some of you know, Ava had a very difficult week. I’m so proud of how well she handled everything,” Alfonso captioned a series of photos from Ava’s birthday party. “She’s so brave, strong and creative. I love everything about my little girl. On a side note, I’m forever grateful to [Angela] for being so amazing during this time. Long nights with a little girl in pain and having to apply medication every few hours. My two heroes.”