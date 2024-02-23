There really is such a thing as beauty sleep when it comes to protecting one’s eyes from premature aging. Keep your peepers peeled on these easy anti-aging secrets.

Be Shady

“Just like you protect your skin from UV rays, you need to protect your eyes, too,” explains Dr. Elizabeth Hawkes, a cosmetic eye surgeon with the U.K.’s Royal College of Ophthalmologists. UV radiation can damage the skin surrounding the eye area as well as the eye itself. “[So] protecting the eyes with sunglasses that have a UV 400 protection is essential for eye health as much as preventing premature aging.”

Rest Up

“Get your beauty sleep,” say the experts at San Antonio’s Epic Vision Center. “While we sleep, our body renews and refreshes our cells. Without this nightly renewal, the delicate skin around our eyes thins. The stress will show up as puffiness or shadows under eyes.”

Chill Out

Per Johns Hopkins Medicine, cooling the eyes helps give a youthful appearance. “[It] lessens inflammation and swelling by reducing blood flow. You can place anything cold, such as an ice pack, frozen bag of vegetables, chilled cucumber slices or refrigerated spoons, over closed eyes for a few minutes.”

Moisturize

According to the folks at CeraVe, a younger look can be achieved by “adding an eye cream to your daily routine. [It] can help keep [the eye area] moisturized to prevent dryness, maintain a healthy skin barrier, and promote under-eye skin that appears smoother, plumper and firmer.”

Conceal It

As the experts at Australia’s Beauty Collective point out: “As well as becoming prone to fine lines and wrinkles, the delicate skin around our eyes becomes thinner with age, too!” Investing in a good concealer can hide “the blood vessels beneath your skin, which is what causes the appearance of dark circles.”