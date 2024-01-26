Follow these easy tips below to help you shed some extra pounds.

Know Your Limits

“As with any age, you should limit your added sugars, sodium and saturated fat [to lose weight],” explains dietitian Keri Gans, author of The Small Change Diet. “Foods such as baked goods, candy, overly processed meats, and deep-fried foods should be only enjoyed on occasion.”

Go Pro

While eating more produce is always a good idea, don’t forget protein — as it also helps with satiety and weight loss. “[And] incorporating more dairy is a great way of getting protein into your diet,” says Stephen Perrine, coauthor of The Whole Body Reset. Plus, “dairy has essential nutrients we need more as we get older. It’s a great source of calcium for our bones.”

Water It Down

“Research has found that people who drank two glasses of water before a meal lost more weight than people who didn’t — and they kept it off,” reveals dietitian Megan Casper, founder of the website Nourished Bite. “Thirst can mask itself as hunger, causing you to eat more. And water makes you feel fuller, causing you to eat less during a meal.”

Muscle Up

By 50, your muscle mass has dwindled, affecting the way you burn calories. “Muscle is more metabolically active — it burns more calories than fat,” explains Dr. William Yancy Jr., director of Duke University’s Lifestyle and Weight Management Center. “To build that muscle, you have to exercise. All exercise is good, of course, but strength training — such as lifting weights — is the secret to building muscle.”

Sleep Tight

“Research has shown that people who sleep less eat more calories and even crave higher-calorie foods. In addition, sleep affects certain hormones related to appetite and feelings of fullness,” shared dietitian Kate Ingram, cofounder of the blog The Vitality Dietitians. “Getting enough sleep keeps these hormones in balance, making it easier to manage your weight.”