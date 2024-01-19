With aging, the risk of falls becomes greater. That’s why having a strong balance is key to being steady and ready. These five exercises can help with stability and better footing.

Make a Stand

“The sit-to-stand exercise builds leg strength and improves body mechanics and balance,” explains Johns Hopkins Medicine. Start by sitting on a sturdy chair of standard height. Place your feet flat on the ground. Scoot forward and lean your chest forward over your toes, shifting your body weight forward. Then slowly rise to a stable standing position. Slowly sit back down and repeat.

Single Scene

“Standing on one leg is another common balance exercise,” explains the Mayo Clinic. To perform a single-leg balance exercise, “stand with your feet hip-width apart and your weight equally spread out over both legs. Place your hands on your hips. Lift your left leg off the floor and bend it back at the knee.” Hold for 30 seconds then start the exercise on the other side. For a challenge, you can mix thing up by trying the yoga maneuver called a tree pose, pictured to the right.

Take the Lunge

Per the folks from Verywell Fit: “Lunges are naturally a balance activity because you are ending up on one leg at a time.” Standing with your feet together, bend the right knee and slowly stretch the left leg behind you onto the floor until both knees are bent. Then push back to the starting position and proceed with switching legs.

Cross Purpose

According to Harvard Medical School, another way to balance things out is a braiding exercise. “Stand up straight, feet together and weight evenly distributed on both feet. Put your arms at your sides. Step toward the right with your right foot. Cross in front with your left foot, step out again with the right foot, and cross behind with your left foot.”

Toe the Line

“Being able to stand or walk with a narrow base of support is vital in keeping your balance,” say the experts at Eldergym. And the heel-to-toe walk can help with that. Stand up, place the right foot directly in front of the left foot, then as you walk place the left foot in front of the right foot keeping each heel touching the toes.