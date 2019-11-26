“Proud Mary” singer Tina Turner is loving life! As soon as her birthday came around on Tuesday, November 26, she released a video to her official Youtube account that explained how happy she is to turn 80.

“Yes, I’m 80! What did I think? How did I think it would be at 80? Not like this. How is this? Well, I look great,” the legendary songstress laughed. “I feel good. I’ve gone through some very serious sicknesses that I’m overcoming so it’s like having a second chance at life. I’m happy to be an 80-year-old woman.”

Shutterstock

At 80, Tina has lived through a lot of heartbreak. She went through a really toxic marriage to ex-husband Ike Turner and, in July 2018, her eldest son, Raymond Craig Turner, committed suicide just weeks before turning 60.

“He was a sweet man, but he struggled financially and he long suffered from depression,” an insider previously told Closer Weekly. The source added that Tina “was always there for him,” but sadly, it wasn’t enough. The “What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer opened up about her son’s passing in a previous post on social media.

“My saddest moment as a mother. On Thursday, July 19, 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California,” she tweeted. “He was 59 when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby.”

Throughout everything, she relied on Buddhism to show her the way towards happiness. Tina’s religion helped her overcome Raymond’s death and her estranged relationship with her mother, Zelma.

Shutterstock

“I realize Muh and I were either estranged or at odds with each other our whole lives,” she said in the memoir Tina Turner: My Love Story. “I guess you could say I was born with a Buddha nature inside of me because the miracle is that I didn’t give up.”

By looking on the positive side of things, Tina was able to reclaim her life. “I almost lost everything … until love saved me,” she said. “I have never been so completely happy as I am today.”

Happy birthday to a true icon.