Thomas Rhett Decorates Home for Christmas With His Kids [Photos]

Thomas Rhett Decorates His Home for the Holidays With His 4 Daughters and Wife Lauren [Photos]

Thomas Rhett’s four daughters are counting down the days until Santa Claus’ arrival this year! The “Die a Happy Man” singer and his wife, Lauren Akins, had some help from their daughters, Willa, Ada, Lennon and Lillie, when it came to putting up their Christmas decorations in their Nashville home.

“Oh what fun,” Lauren, 34, captioned a sweet Instagram photo of her girls standing in front of the tree on November 25. “It’s the most wonderful time of the year (only 3 broken ornaments and maybe a few tears shed — the sweet season of life where we all sleep really hard at night haha).”

