Cast of 'Shark Tank' poses with Sara Haines

John Lamparski/Getty Images

The ‘Shark Tank’ Cast Is All Smiles During an Event Together in New York City [Photos]

Oct 18, 2023 3:14 pm·
Though they engage in cutthroat conversations on ABC’s Shark Tank, the cast of the hit series are all friends outside of the show. Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary stepped out together during PaleyFest NY 2023 at the Paley Museum in New York City on Monday, October 16.

Scroll below to see photos from the Shark Tank stars’ recent appearance together.

