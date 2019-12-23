Felix Unger, ‘The Odd Couple’

Tony Randall shone as the persnickety half of The Odd Couple, Felix Unger. After his wife kicks him out, the neat and tidy commercial photographer moves in with his sloppy friend, Oscar Madison, and constantly fails to get the beer-loving sportswriter to clean up his act. With his mobile face and physicality, Randall could go from suave to unhinged like no one else, and his signature allergic nose-honk will never be matched. “The reason that so few of us are good at comedy is that it’s so damned hard,” he once said before asking, “Have you ever seen Paul Newman in a comedy?”