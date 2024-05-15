10 Greatest Actors of All Time: Humphrey Bogart and More

1. Humphrey Bogart

From The Maltese Falcon to Casablanca and The African Queen, Bogey’s greatness came from the pride in what he was doing. “I don’t approve of the John Waynes and the Gary Coopers saying, ‘Shucks, I ain’t no actor.’ If they aren’t actors, what the hell are they getting paid for? I have respect for my profession. I worked hard at it.”