He’s a two-time Super Bowl MVP, Pro Football Hall of Fame member, top TV sports commentator, movie star, rancher, and … singer? Yes, even longtime fans of the ex–Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback were shocked when Terry Bradshaw was unveiled as a vocalist on Fox’s hit competition series The Masked Singer in January, showcasing a skill he first shared on his 1976 country debut LP I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.

“Singing and making people laugh, that’s really where I’m happiest,” Terry, 70, exclusively reveals to Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. “There’s so much anger in this country now, and I love for people to be happy.”

To that end, he booked a limited engagement of The Terry Bradshaw Show at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas this month, has more shows planned for next year and just filmed a new reality show pilot featuring his wife, Tammy, 57, daughters Erin, 30, and Rachel, 32, and stepdaughter Lacey, 30. Closer caught up with Terry to talk about his health, his 18 years with Tammy and the funniest thing that’s ever happened to him on the air.

What was it like to sing in Las Vegas?

It felt good to be back and get on the stage. We did two nights at the Mirage five years ago and started touring. Then when I lost my son-in-law [Rob Bironas, Rachel’s husband, in a 2014 car crash] we shut the show down. It took three, four years to make sure Rachel was OK and the time was right. We were lucky that MGM and the Luxor said Carrot Top’s going [off], let’s put you on.

We’re very sorry for your loss. Aside from that, how are you doing today?

It’s a good, really peaceful time. I love where I am. I’m 70 now, and it’s a good time to do things that people don’t expect you to do.

What was it like to be a top NFL player?

What was great about the ’70s and my career was that I was quarterback for a team that won four Super Bowls and never lost one, because that’s what you’re measured by. So … mission accomplished! [Laughs]

Were you always a singer?

Yes, I was. I used to stand in the chair on Sunday morning, washing dishes with the Victrola playing. I was a gospel guy. Still am.

How do you feel about acting?

It’s not anything I care about. I don’t pursue it. I couldn’t care less if anybody ever calls me about it. It’s too slow a day and I don’t have the patience. I’d rather be onstage. That’s where I enjoy myself.

But you’re great at it! Don’t you get asked about your comedy Failure to Launch?

Oh, almost every day! That’s 13 years ago. Can you believe it? I did a movie two years ago called Father Figures that I was kind of proud of, but nobody talks about it. They talk about me being naked [in Failure to Launch] and that hot body I had. [Laughs]

You wear multiple hats as an entertainer, singer, comedian. What’s your favorite?

I’m in the horse and cattle business. I’ve been speaking to corporations for 34 years. Those are things I love doing. Singing in church, singing on the road with the gospel group The Isaacs. I started singing at the Grand Ole Opry in the last two years …

Amazing! What else is coming up?

Our family did a pilot for a reality show for E! called The Bradshaw Bunch. We’ll know in September whether it’ll get picked up. We got our three girls involved and I thought, Dad is 70 now, and when I’m gone, they’ll have this to look back on and laugh at. It’s going to be Erin, Rachel, Tammy, my stepdaughter Lacey. One son-in-law is a chef. Erin’s husband is a horse trainer and my oldest daughter is selling real estate and dating a really good guy, who could become my other son-in-law. It’s funny.

You’ve been a CBS and Fox commentator for decades. What’s the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you on air?

Yes, yes! We were doing a football game, St. Louis Cardinals and the [New Orleans] Saints. I’m just talking up a storm and a Western Union telegram comes to the guard at the door. I open it up and it says, “Shut the eff up!” I went, “Oh my God, somebody doesn’t like me.” [Laughs] So I didn’t say another word. I couldn’t talk!

Any other fun moments?

I did one game laying on my back on the floor because Verne Lundquist was the voice of the Cowboys, and the Eagles were peppering him with snowballs! [Laughs] I could go on …

Anything embarrassing ever happen?

It takes a lot to embarrass me … Oh, two weeks ago I was getting hearing aids. I had my ears filled with liquid wax, then had to do FaceTime to over 100,000 people and kept talking about my “hearing legs.” I said, “What are y’all laughing at?”

How’s your health been?

You want me to give ya a rundown? [Laughs] Overall, good. I got diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis five years ago. You take steroids, and I put on 40 pounds. I can’t accept that I’ve got a stomach!

You look great, and so does Tammy. How did you get together?

We dated 13 years, never lived together. [We were both] coming out of bad divorces and when I was getting close to her, I’d run and hide for six weeks, then come running back. I said, “There’s nobody getting their hands around my heart again.” I fought her for 13 years, and to her credit, not one time ever did she ever say, “Where’s this going?”

How did you end up marrying in 2014?

I passed her in the hallway and said, “Oh listen, we’re getting married Tuesday in Hawaii.” She said OK and we kept going. We get there and she said, “If you’re serious, we need to get a license.” So we got one. I’d already called my preacher. It was fun!

What did you learn from your first three marriages that helped this time?

I went to counseling and found out that all my [ex-]wives were the same, and it wasn’t good! This time I married my best friend. Everyone should!

What’s left on your bucket list?

My wife wants me to go parachuting with her — that ain’t gonna happen. [Laughs] So my bucket list is my two grandchildren. I look forward to the other girls bringing more. As Roy Rogers said, “Happy trails to you!”

