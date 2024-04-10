Whether we’re happy, sad, or something in between, a sweet treat makes every situation better. And while we have our go-to cookies, bars and cakes, we’re always on the lookout for new goodies that will make our mouths water. So, we were thrilled to find the new cookbook Elise’s Home Kitchen: Eat Dessert First, which offers tasty treats that are super easy to make. “I cannot be the Cookie Lady without having the best cookie recipes around,” says author and baker Elise Thomas, founder of a rapidly growing cookies franchise. You’ll see — these recipes deliver!

Homemade Oreos

(Makes 24)

2 1⁄2 cups flour 1⁄2 cup cocoa

powder

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking soda

1 cup salted butter, softened

1 cup brown sugar

3⁄4 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

12 Oreo cookies, twisted apart

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 350°F. In a bowl, whisk first 4 ingredients.

2. In the bowl of a mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add butter and both sugars. Mix on medium 2 minutes. Mix in eggs and vanilla, then flour mixture.

3. Scoop dough into 2″ mounds. Press an Oreo cookie half into the top. Bake on a baking sheet 8 to 10 minutes. Cool completely.

4. Spread filling* onto flat side of a cooled cookie and sandwich with another.

For filling:

Add 4 oz. softened cream cheese and 2 tbsp. softened salted butter to the bowl of a mixer

with the whisk attachment. Mix on medium. Add 1 1⁄3 cups powdered sugar, 1 tbsp. milk, 1⁄2 tsp. vanilla and 1⁄2 tsp. salt. Mix on low until combined, then on high until smooth.

PER PIECE: 199 calories, 3 grams protein, 26 grams carbs, 1gram fiber, 15 grams sugar, 9 grams fat.

Yonel Cohen

Your Mom’s Scotcharoos

(Serves 12)

1 cup sugar

1 cup honey

1 cup peanut butter

6 1⁄2 cups puffed rice cereal

1 1⁄2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 (11 oz.) bag butterscotch chips

Directions:

1. Spray a 9×13″ baking dish with nonstick spray. Set aside. In a large pot over medium-high heat, add sugar, honey and peanut butter. Stir frequently until melted and smooth. Once the mixture begins to bubble, remove from heat and add rice cereal. Mix well, then transfer

to the pan. Using wet hands, press the mixture into the pan.

2. In a large microwave-safe bowl, add chocolate chips and butterscotch chips. Microwave for 30 second intervals, stirring in between, until smooth. Pour on top of the rice cereal mixture and

smooth with a spatula.

3. Refrigerate or leave at room temperature until set.

Love chocolate? Swap the puffed rice cereal for chocolate puffed rice and the butterscotch chips for dark chocolate for a decadent treat.

PER SERVING: 343 calories, 5 grams protein, 48 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 39 grams sugar, 15 grams fat.

Yonel Cohen

Sour Cream Crumb Cake

(Serves 12)

2 cups flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1⁄2 tsp. baking soda

1⁄2 tsp. salt

1⁄2 cup salted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 cup sour cream

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

2 cups cold heavy cream

1⁄4 cup powdered sugar

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9×13″ pan with nonstick spray. In a bowl, combine first 4

ingredients.

2. Add butter and sugar to a mixer with the paddle attachment. Mix on medium until smooth. Mix in next 3 ingredients, then flour mixture.

3. Pour batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle rumb topping* on

top. Bake 30 to 35 minutes.

4. Add heavy cream and powdered sugar to a mixer with the whisk attachment. Mix on medium until soft peaks form. Serve cake dolloped with whipped cream.

*For topping: In a bowl, mix 2 1⁄4 cups flour, 1 cup sugar, 1⁄2 cup brown sugar, 1⁄2 tsp. salt, 1 1⁄2 tsp. cinnamon, 1 cup melted salted butter and 1 tsp. vanilla extract.

PER SERVING: 648 calories, 7 grams protein, 68 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 29 grams sugar, 41 grams fat.