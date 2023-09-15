Nothing brings people together quite like a delicious cake or batch of baked goods. And while we have our go-to’s, we’re constantly looking for new sweet treats to share. Enter the new cookbook Sweet Soulful Baking, which is filled with mouthwatering Southern-inspired treats, like these three that all deliver big-time fruit flavors. “These are recipes inspired and created from family recipes and desserts I have had throughout the years,” shares author Monique McLeod-Polanco. “You’ll find recipes that can be made for all types of celebrations.” Try one of these delicious baked goods today!

Southern Meyer Lemon Pound Cake

(Serves 12)

1 1 ⁄2 cups butter, at room temp.

2 1 ⁄2 cups granulated sugar 6 large eggs, at room temp.

2 tsp. vanilla

1 tbsp. fresh Meyer lemon juice

1 tbsp. Meyer lemon zest

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 ⁄2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking powder

1 cup sour cream, at room temp.

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 350°F. Spray both parts of a 10″ tube pan with baking spray. In a stand mixer with a paddle attachment or a large bowl with a hand mixer, cream butter and sugar. Add eggs, vanilla, lemon juice and zest; mix well. Add remaining ingredients. Mix again.

2. Pour batter into pan. Bake 60 to 70 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack.

3. Drizzle lemon glaze* on top of cake, slice and serve.

*For lemon glaze: In a bowl, add 2 cups powdered sugar, 2 tbsp. Meyer lemon juice and 1 tbsp. milk. Mix well until smooth.

PER SERVING: 632 calories, 7 grams protein, 87 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 62 grams sugar, 30 grams fat.

Hummingbird Mini Bundts

(Serves 12)

3 large eggs, at room temp.

1 1⁄2 cups sugar

2⁄3 cup vegetable oil

1 1⁄2 tsp. vanilla

1 1⁄2 cups mashed bananas

1 (8 oz.) can crushed pineapple

2 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. cinnamon

1⁄2 tsp. salt

1 cup chopped pecans, toasted

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 350°F. In a stand mixer with a paddle attachment or a bowl with a hand mixer, beat eggs and sugar. Add next 4 ingredients; mix on low. Add next 5 ingredients; mix on low. Stir in pecans.

2. Spray 2 mini Bundt pans with baking spray. Fill wells 3⁄4 full with batter. Bake 20 to 25 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

3. Spoon glaze* over mini Bundts. Sprinkle with more chopped pecans, if desired.

*For glaze: With a stand or hand mixer, beat 4 oz. cubed soft ened cream cheese, 2 cups powdered sugar, 1 tsp. vanilla and 1 tbsp. milk until smooth.

PER SERVING: 472 calories, 6 grams protein, 73 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 49 grams sugar, 19 grams fat.

Strawberry Basil Shortcake

(Serves 10)

3 egg whites, at room temp.

3⁄4 cup plus 2 tsp. sugar

2 tbsp. butter, at room temp.

1⁄4 cup vegetable oil

2 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. lemon juice

1⁄2 tsp. lemon zest

3⁄4 cup sour cream, at room temp.

2 tsp. baking powder

1⁄2 tsp. salt

1 1⁄4 cups cake flour

1 1⁄2 cups sliced strawberries

1⁄4 tsp. minced fresh basil

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 350°F. Spray an 8″ round baking pan with baking spray. In a stand mixer with paddle attachment, beat egg whites and 3⁄4 cup sugar on medium 4 minutes. Add next 5 ingredients; beat 30 seconds. Mix in next 4 ingredients.

2. Pour batter into pan. Bake 40 to 45 minuntes. Cool on a wire rack.

3. Mix strawberries, 2 tsp. sugar and basil in a small bowl. Set aside.

4. Top cake with whipped cream* and strawberries. Serve.

*For whipped cream: In a bowl, beat 1 cup heavy cream, 2 tbsp. powdered sugar and 1⁄2 tsp. vanilla with a hand mixer to stiff peaks.

PER SERVING: 282 calories, 4 grams protein, 32 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 18 grams sugar, 16 grams fat.