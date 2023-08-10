Baked treats are a delicious staple of the breakfast table, but few can compare to the biscuit. Whether stuffed with savory cheese and herbs or drizzled liberally with sweet honey, biscuits hit the spot no matter what you’re craving. So, we were thrilled to find the new cookbook Still We Rise, from acclaimed Atlanta biscuit baker Erika Council.

“This cookbook is a love letter to the African American women and men who have both inspired and taught me along the way,” shares Council. “As my mother would say, ‘They’re still here because I’m still here.’” Add one of these perfectly delicious biscuits to your table today!

Pull-Apart Biscuits

Serves 12

2 1⁄2 cups flour, plus extra for folding and cutting

1 tbsp. baking powder

1 1⁄4 tsp. kosher salt

1⁄2 tsp. baking soda

2 tbsp. vegetable shortening, cold, cut into 1⁄2″ chunks

1 stick unsalted butter, cold, cut into 1⁄8″ slices

1 3⁄4 cups full-fat buttermilk, cold

1. Heat oven to 450°F. Whisk dry ingredients in a large bowl.

2. Using your fingers, a pastry cutter or a fork, work shortening into flour mixture until pea-size pieces remain. Work in butter with your fingers until dough resembles coarse sand. Place in freezer 15 minutes.

3. Add buttermilk; stir with a spatula until dough forms a ball.

4. Turn dough onto a floured surface. Pat into a 1⁄2″-thick 11 x 6″ rectangle. Fold into a trifold. Repeat process twice more.

5. Lift dough onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Press to 1⁄2″ thick. Cut dough into rounds with a floured 2 1⁄2″ biscuit cutter. Don’t move dough.

6. Bake 15 to 17 minutes, rotating halfway through. Serve warm.

Per serving: 197 calories, 4g protein, 22g carbs, 1g fiber, 2g sugar, 10g fat

Honey Roasted Peach Biscuits

Serves 12

3 cups self-rising flour, plus extra for folding and cutting

2 1⁄4 cups plus 1 tbsp. heavy cream, cold

1 large egg

2 to 3 tbsp. turbinado sugar

1. Heat oven to 450°F. In a bowl, mix flour, 2 1⁄4 cups heavy cream. Stir with a spatula until dough forms.

2. Turn onto a floured surface. Pat into a 1 ⁄2″-thick 11 x 6″ rectangle. Fold into a trifold. Pat out to a 1⁄4″-thick, 20″-long rectangle.

3. Using a slotted spoon, spoon the peaches* over half the dough. Fold other half over top. Pinch edges to seal. Cut 12 biscuits. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

4. Whisk egg and remaining cream; brush over biscuits. Sprinkle with sugar. Bake 12 to 15 minutes, rotating halfway through. Serve warm.

*For peaches: Heat oven to 350°F. In a bowl, toss 8 peeled and chopped peaches, 1 1⁄2 tsp. lemon juice, 3 tbsp. honey, 2 tbsp. light brown sugar and 1⁄2 tsp. cardamom. Roast 25 to 30 minutes on a parchment-lined baking sheet; Cool.

Per serving: 271 calories, 5g protein, 43g carbs, 2g fiber, 18g sugar, 9g fat

Chocolate Chip Biscuits

Serves 12

2 1⁄2 cups flour, plus extra for folding and cutting

1 tbsp. baking powder

1 1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt

1⁄2 tsp. baking soda

2 tbsp. vegetable shortening, cold, cut into 1 ⁄2″ chunks

1 stick unsalted butter, cold

1 1⁄2 cups full-fat buttermilk, cold

1⁄2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1. Heat oven to 450°F. Whisk dry ingredients.

2. Using your fingers or a fork, work in shortening to pea-size pieces. Using the slicing side of a box grater, slice in butter. Work in until dough resembles coarse sand. Place in freezer 15 minutes.

3. Add buttermilk; stir with a spatula until dough forms a ball.

4. Turn onto a floured surface. Pat into a 1 ⁄2″- thick 11 x 6″ rectangle. Fold into a trifold. Top with some chocolate chips and press in. Repeat process twice more. Pat dough to 1⁄2″ thick. Cut biscuits with a 2 1⁄2″ biscuit cutter.

5. Place biscuits on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Gather scraps and cut more. Toss remaining scraps.

6. Bake 15 to 17 minutes, rotating halfway through. Serve warm.

Per serving: 241 calories, 4g protein, 28g carbs, 1g fiber, 6g sugar, 13g fat