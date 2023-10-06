There are few things better than preparing and sharing a meal with loved ones. While we know our friends adore our go-to recipes, there’s something extra special about serving up a themed supper. “We think that there’s a happy satisfaction in expending some effort to put together a meal so memorable that everyone will want to do it again (but not so much effort that you don’t want to do it again),” say the expert cooks and editors at America’s Test Kitchen. That’s why their new cookbook, Gatherings, is filled with easy-to-prepare menus that deliver big on flavor, like the pork-alicious menu here. Try it tonight or skip the capicola and bacon in the salad and bars for an equally tasty meal!

Piggy Peppers

(Serves 4)

5 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 1 ⁄2 tbsp. lemon juice 1 tsp. table salt, divided

1 ⁄2 tsp. smoked paprika

1 ⁄8 tsp. cayenne

1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, rinsed

3 red bell peppers, stemmed, seeded and sliced 1 ⁄2″ thick

4 oz. thinly sliced capicola, torn into bitesize pieces

1 oz. Parmesan cheese, shaved

1 ⁄4 cup hazelnuts, toasted, skinned and chopped

1 ⁄4 cup golden raisins

1 ⁄4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

1. Whisk 1 ⁄4 cup oil, lemon juice, 1 ⁄2 tsp. salt, paprika and cayenne in bowl. Add chickpeas and toss to combine.

2. Heat remaining oil in 12″ nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add peppers and remaining salt; cook, stirring every 2 minutes, about 8 minutes. Transfer to bowl with chickpeas and toss. Let sit 30 minutes.

3. Just before serving, add remaining ingredients to chickpea mixture and toss. Serve.

PER SERVING: 456 calories, 19 grams protein, 40 grams carbs, 7 grams fiber, 10 grams sugar, 27 grams fat.

Crispy, Spicy Swineapple Ribs

(Serves 6)

2 3⁄4 cups pineapple juice, divided

2 1 ⁄2 cups water

1 ⁄3 cup soy sauce

1 ⁄3 cup ketchup

1 ⁄4 cup sugar

2 tbsp. fish sauce

2 racks baby back ribs, trimmed and halved

2 tbsp. vegetable oil, plus more for frying

2 jalapeños, sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp. minced fresh ginger

1 ⁄2 cup plus 1 1 ⁄2 tbsp. cornstarch

1 ⁄2 cup flour

1 ⁄2 tsp. table salt

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 325°F. Whisk 21 ⁄2 cups juice, next 5 ingredients in Dutch oven. Add ribs. Bring to boil; cover, cook in oven 1 1 ⁄2 to 2 hours.

2. Remove ribs and 2 cups liquid. Heat 2 tbsp. oil in saucepan over medium-high. Add jalapeños, garlic, ginger; cook 30 seconds. Add liquid; boil 5 minutes.

3. Whisk 11 ⁄2 tbsp. cornstarch and remaining juice; add to sauce. Boil 2 minutes. Turn off heat.

4. Mix flour, salt and 1 ⁄2 cup cornstarch in shallow dish. Cut ribs. Add oil to clean Dutch oven 1 1 ⁄2″ deep; heat to 375°F. Toss ribs in flour; fry 2 minutes. Drain.

5. Toss ribs with sauce and serve.

PER SERVING: 671 calories, 27 grams protein, 48 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 24 grams sugar, 41 grams fat.

Sticky Sweet Sow Bars

(Makes 24)

2 1 ⁄4 cups flour

1 1 ⁄4 tsp. table salt

1 ⁄2 tsp. baking powder

10 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

1 3⁄4 cups packed brown sugar

3 large eggs

1 ⁄2 cup corn syrup

2 tbsp. vanilla

1 ⁄2 cup milk chocolate chips

6 slices bacon

5 oz. salted cashews, chopped

1 (13.4 oz.) can dulce de leche

1 tbsp. water

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 350°F. Line 13 x 9″ baking pan with foil sling; spray.

2. Whisk first 3 ingredients in a bowl. Whisk next 5 ingredients in another.

3. Stir flour into egg mixture. Add chocolate chips. Transfer to pan. Bake 35 to 40 minutes. Cool on wire rack.

4. Arrange bacon in single layer in 12″ skillet and add water to cover. Cook over medium 5 minutes, then medium-low 5 minutes. Transfer to paper towel–lined plate. Chop.

5. Put bacon, remaining ingredients in a bowl. Microwave 2 minutes, stirring often. Pour over bars. Cool 2 hours.

6. Using foil, lift bars out of pan. Cut into 24 bars and serve.

PER SERVING: 283 calories, 6 grams protein, 39 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 23 grams sugar, 12 grams fat.