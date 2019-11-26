Yikes! Susan Sarandon showed off her massive bruise after suffering a concussion and other injuries following “a little slip” the other day. The Thelma and Louise star shared a picture of her swollen, black- and blue-colored eye in an Instagram post on Monday, November 25.

“I’m lucky. I have Medicare to cover my visit to the ER. Everyone deserves the same, not access, not pathway to, not option,” the 73-year-old captioned the zoomed-in selfie of her bruised eye. “M4A saves [money]. Nobody loses their home because of cancer, no rationing insulin. You know, like the rest of the free world. #bernie2020.”

On Friday, November 22, Susan revealed she suffered a fall which resulted in a “concussion, fractured nose” and a “banged-up knee.” Her injuries forced the Academy Award winner to miss an “opportunity” to campaign for 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire on Saturday, November 23.

In her initial post, Susan shared two side-by-side photos of her injured eye. In the first snapshot, she’s pictured with a massive bump above her eye, while the second photo shows a large bruise around the left side of her face. Poor Susan!

Fans of The Rocky Horror Picture Show actress consoled her in the comments of her post. “Oh my goodness … sending healing vibes for a speedy recovery!!” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “Feel better, Susan!!” A third fan chimed in, writing, “I love your passion for making this world a better place. Sorry you have to miss the event. Hope you heal soon!”

Considering Susan is working on a plethora of projects, including her starring role in the upcoming film Tunnels, according to Deadline, fans are hoping she starts feeling better soon. Luckily for admirers of the red-haired beauty, Susan has never looked or felt better than she does today.

While chatting with Closer Weekly in an exclusive interview in 2017, a close pal of the Stepmom star revealed why she’s never been so confident than she is in her 70s. “A couple of years ago, I asked her if she thinks she’s sexy in a different way than she was in The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” the pal explained. “She said, ‘When I see myself younger, I seem so blank. I think I’m more interesting as I get older.'”

We hope Susan feels back to brand new soon!