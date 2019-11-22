Susan Sarandon Posts Shocking Pics of Her Bruised Face Following a Concussion
That looks painful! Susan Sarandon recently took a fall, and it is clear by the after pics that it was quite serious.
The 73-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, November 22, to share a couple of photos after suffering a rough spill. “A little slip = concussion, fractured nose, banged up knee,” the actress wrote alongside pics showing off a massive welt on her forehead and a bruised right eye. Take a look at the snaps below!
A little slip = concussion, fractured nose, banged up knee. So, looks like I won’t be able to meet the folks in New Hampshire with Senator Sanders tomorrow. I’m really sorry I’ll miss that opportunity but here’s what I’d hoped to say: This is an emergency. Ask the scientists, the farmers, the creatures in the sea. Ask all those who have lost their homes from hurricanes, flood and fire, ask the endless stream of climate refugees, and the people of Flint, San Juan, and Standing Rock. This is a emergency. Ask the mothers who have lost their children to the opioid epidemic or because of the price of insulin. Ask the mothers who have lost their kids to gun violence in schools, in churches, in their bedrooms. This is an emergency. Ask those separated from their families at the border, or those separated from their loved ones by an unjust, racist, for-profit prison system. This is an emergency when our young people have no hope for education, for dream-making, because of insurmountable student debt. When teachers are forced to have additional jobs and when 40 hours of honest labor can still leave you in poverty. When homophobia, Islamaphobia, transphobia and racism take lives, that is an emergency. This is not the time for a “pathway” to or “framework” for incremental change. Emergencies require bold, visionary leadership. Senator Sanders believes in us and that together a better world is possible. He has been fighting for social, racial and economic justice his entire life, long before running for President, often before it was acceptable. Now it’s time for us to fight for him.
No word yet on how the mother-of-3 fell, but people were obviously concerned, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Ouch. Hope you’re able to rest and take time for you,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Sending you good vibes and a speedy recovery!”
The Oscar winner may be going through a tough time now, but at least we know that her family will be supporting her through it all — especially her daughter Eva Amurri Martino‘s two adorable kids — daughter Marlowe, 5 and son Major, 3. “They are thriving,” the Thelma & Louise costar exclusively told Closer Weekly at Inaugural Together heart Gala in NYC. “Marlowe is just so funny — she’s a fierce little clown and so articulate. And Major’s really showing his personality. They’re divine. I love them.”
Susan also revealed what she likes to do with her grandkids when she is spending time with them. “Just hanging with them — Marlowe thinks everything is funny and she’s absolutely fearless,” the actress gushed. “Major is into doing people’s hair and cleaning at the moment, so I don’t know how long that will last.”
It is no surprise to see the Hollywood star being such a trooper after a rough fall. In fact, her eldest child revealed how her mom showed her to be tough when it comes to being a mother to her own kids.
“I think just being a working mom and showing me that you can be everything you want to be unapologetically and being an example for that, so I could see that as I kind of formulated my own method in parenting which was really helpful,” the That’s My Boy actress told Closer of her mom in another exclusive interview.
It sounds like Susan will be just fine, as she is one strong lady.