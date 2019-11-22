That looks painful! Susan Sarandon recently took a fall, and it is clear by the after pics that it was quite serious.

The 73-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, November 22, to share a couple of photos after suffering a rough spill. “A little slip = concussion, fractured nose, banged up knee,” the actress wrote alongside pics showing off a massive welt on her forehead and a bruised right eye. Take a look at the snaps below!

No word yet on how the mother-of-3 fell, but people were obviously concerned, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Ouch. Hope you’re able to rest and take time for you,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Sending you good vibes and a speedy recovery!”

The Oscar winner may be going through a tough time now, but at least we know that her family will be supporting her through it all — especially her daughter Eva Amurri Martino‘s two adorable kids — daughter Marlowe, 5 and son Major, 3. “They are thriving,” the Thelma & Louise costar exclusively told Closer Weekly at Inaugural Together heart Gala in NYC. “Marlowe is just so funny — she’s a fierce little clown and so articulate. And Major’s really showing his personality. They’re divine. I love them.”

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Susan also revealed what she likes to do with her grandkids when she is spending time with them. “Just hanging with them — Marlowe thinks everything is funny and she’s absolutely fearless,” the actress gushed. “Major is into doing people’s hair and cleaning at the moment, so I don’t know how long that will last.”

It is no surprise to see the Hollywood star being such a trooper after a rough fall. In fact, her eldest child revealed how her mom showed her to be tough when it comes to being a mother to her own kids.

“I think just being a working mom and showing me that you can be everything you want to be unapologetically and being an example for that, so I could see that as I kind of formulated my own method in parenting which was really helpful,” the That’s My Boy actress told Closer of her mom in another exclusive interview.

It sounds like Susan will be just fine, as she is one strong lady.