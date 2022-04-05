An eternal bond. Susan Lucci and her late husband, Helmut Huber, “were inseparable,” an insider tells Closer exclusively. “He was her everything.”

“He was the love of her life and she’s heartbroken over his passing,” the source continues.

Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

The Austrian chef-turned-TV producer died on March 28 at the age of 84 in Long Island, New York, a devastating loss for the Hollywood icon and her family.

“They did everything together,” the insider shares. “Their love affair really was one of a kind. They were best friends and adored each other to the very end. Susan will be the first to admit she can be a big personality, but not when it came to her marriage.”

The couple got married in 1969 and had been each other’s biggest supporters ever since. During their 52-year union, the pair welcomed two children together, daughter Liza Huber and son Andreas Huber. Starting a family was a lifelong dream for Susan. She was happy to fulfill that role with her longtime love, and later, the pair were both elated to become grandparents.

“She enjoyed everything about being Mrs. Huber, she loved getting dressed up for him, doting on him, she really got a kick just being by his side,” the source explains. “Being his wife and the mother of their children was her greatest success.”

The soap opera star made many red carpet appearances with her husband over the years and was always sharing glimpses into their relationship on social media. Each of her major career milestones was celebrated with Helmut including the end of her 40-year run on All My Children.

“He supported her career and outside ventures, he even liked being on the red carpet with her, watching her shine and light up for the cameras,” the insider says.

Helmut also took on many roles during his life, like a skier, a motorcycle racer, working in the hospitality industry and becoming his wife’s manager. Most importantly, he always remained a family man and loved making memories with the ones who mattered the most to him.

“He looked after her career and production company,” the source adds. “He was a great chef and loved cooking for her. Susan will never stop missing Helmut. They were a real team.”