All My Children star Susan Lucci solidified her status as a soap opera icon in the ‘70s with her portrayal of Erica Krane on the daytime drama. In her personal life, the actress became a doting mom of two kids, Liza Huber and Andreas Huber, with her late husband, Helmut Huber.

Susan married Helmut in 1969, just before she began portraying the role on All My Children that she has since become best known for. Their daughter, Liza, was born in 1975 and their son, Andreas, was born in 1977. Starting a family was a dream come true for the Emmy winner, who was able to balance motherhood and her busy schedule.

“Since I was a girl, I wanted to be an actress, but I also wanted a family,” she told Closer in June 2016. “I feel so blessed that we’re all intact and happy. To me, it doesn’t get any better.”

The actress and the Austrian-born chef also became grandparents, with Susan giving fans a peek at her youngest grandson, Wolf, in a December 2017 Instagram post. She described his birth as “even more magical than the first snowfall.”

In a June 2019 interview with Closer, Susan said her style of parenting and being a grandmother was “a kissing, hugging, feeding, tickling kind.” At the time, she and her hubby were celebrating their 50th anniversary and planned to go to Austria to create more beautiful memories together.

Spending time with family has meant everything to Susan, who suffered from two heart blockages and underwent an emergency procedure to have a stent placed in 2018. In February 2019, she told People that she was “lucky to be alive.” The mom of two underwent a second heart procedure in 2022 and has since become an advocate for the Association’s Go Red for Women campaign.

The Dancing with the Stars alum and Helmut were married for 52 years before his death on March 28, 2022, at the age of 84.

“Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather and friend. The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time,” a rep for Susan told Closer.

Keep scrolling to meet Susan’s two kids with her late husband.